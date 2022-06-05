ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside a Mesa bar

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two men were killed and two other people injured after a shooting outside a Mesa bar early Sunday, authorities said.

Mesa police said one of the injured was a security guard, but is expected to recover and the other person also had non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called out to the scene of the shooting about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

They reported that two men were found lying in the parking lot area with obvious gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

While searching the area, police found two more victims that had non-life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names and ages of the victims and the two dead men weren’t immediately released.

The first arriving officers reported seeing a car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle and said three people inside have been detained pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said it was unclear what led to the shooting and if the people involved knew each other.

The shooting came a day after a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded after a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

