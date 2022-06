Nothing says the dog days of summer quite like biting into a delicious and refreshingly sweet watermelon. And while you could just cut it into triangles and dig in, there are times you might want to get creative with your watermelon. Perhaps you’re attending a summer barbecue, planning an outdoor birthday party or you just want to up your watermelon game. All of these watermelon serving ideas are cute and most of them are very easy to make!

