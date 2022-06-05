ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NASA administrator Bill Nelson helps to hand out learning lunchboxes in Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA administrator Bill Nelson gave out thousands of learning lunchboxes Friday to food banks in Orlando.

It’s part of NASA’s new initiative to focusing on educating children and their families about NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions.

The program also includes landing the first woman and person of color on the moon.

“These are families of children that otherwise may not be exposed and that’s why we’re handing out these NASA kits,” Nelson said. “We are giving out 30,000 of these boxes all over the country.”

The initiative will also bring together other science centers and museums to highlight the importance of STEM research.

Orlando, FL
