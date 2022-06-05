Former congressman running out of options for cancer treatment

Alexis Hipsky struggled with an eating disorder for eight years. “Coming into high school I was almost at 200 pounds,” Hipsky said. “Going into my sophomore year, I lost 70 pounds basically from not eating and excessively exercising because I wanted to be in show choir so bad that I felt I had to look a certain way. Being in the (show choir) program, there were some great things about it and some not so great. Until the end of my sophomore year, I struggled with it until I started going to The Cabin (a mental health counseling center). It was more a personal battle than anything going on with the program.”

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO