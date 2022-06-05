ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Picks up seventh save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rainey gave up a solo home run among two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning Saturday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Wednesday

Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues making progress

Lewis (concussion) has begun working on his conditioning by ramping up his heart rate on a stationary bike, but he remains without a firm return date, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The uptick in activity is encouraging considering he's been experiencing prolonged concussion symptoms. However, Lewis has yet to resume...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing live hitters

Lodolo (back) will throw a live bullpen and pitch in a simulated game at the Reds' spring training complex this week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lodolo threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday and will take another step forward in his rehab process when he faces live hitters. Assuming he feels good following his upcoming throwing sessions, the left-hander's next step in his recovery will be a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

Dozier isn't starting Wednesday's game against Toronto. Dozier went 1-for-18 with two RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last five games, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Carlos Santana will start at first base and bat sixth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Adrian Morejon: Throws two perfect frames in return

Tossed two perfect innings against the Mets on Tuesday, striking out one batter. Morejon recently completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major-league appearance since April 11, 2021. He needed only 18 pitches to retire all six batters he faced, throwing 14 strikes -- including four of the swinging variety. The southpaw will likely work mostly in low-leverage situations for the time being.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Era
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Promoted, starting Tuesday

Montero was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and is starting at third base against the Giants on Tuesday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 during his big-league debut in early May while briefly up with the Rockies, and he'll rejoin the major-league club ahead of Tuesday's contest. Montero was promoted to the Triple-A level during the 2021 campaign and has a .301/.374/.528 slash line with 17 home runs and 51 RBI in 76 games between the two seasons. Ryan McMahon should remain Colorado's primary third baseman, but Montero should see some time there while also receiving some at-bats at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Won't start Wednesday

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Tuesday's 10-4 loss that Arraez (shoulder) won't be included in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Though Baldelli didn't express much concern after Arraez was removed in the seventh inning with right shoulder tightness, the skipper noted that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Back on bench Tuesday

Torres is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. With Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton returning from the injured list over the weekend to bring the Yankees lineup back to full strength, Torres no longer has a direct path to an everyday role at second base after he had occupied the position in 13 of the team's last 14 games. Though absences from the lineup should come slightly more frequently for Torres, he should still play on a near-everyday basis while manager Aaron Boone rotates rest days for some of the team's other regulars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Cole Sands: Poised for another start

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Sands is likely to receive another turn through the starting rotation, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The 24-year-old has allowed eight runs in 7.2 innings over his past two starts but is set for another turn through Minnesota's rotation since Joe Ryan (illness) and Josh Winder (shoulder) aren't quite ready to return from the injured list. Assuming Sands remains on a five-day pitching schedule, he lines up to take the mound Sunday against Tampa Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH

