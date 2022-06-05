ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tindall keeps his eye on cheeky Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iey0H_0g1BD0HC00

Playful Prince Louis was up to mischief again at the Jubilee – but his older relative Mike Tindall joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

Louis sat in the front row of the royal box with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfwV5_0g1BD0HC00
Louis sat next to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

He covered his eyes and blew out his cheeks as he watched the carnival Pageant on Sunday.

But former England rugby player Tindall, sitting in the row behind, gestured and pointed to his eyes that he was keeping watch over him, as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fVki_0g1BD0HC00
Prince Louis enjoying the show (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

The prince had delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony on Thursday after Trooping the Colour.

He let out a howl and covered his ears during the flypast, and his “Gan Gan” the Queen sweetly interacted with her great-grandson, leaning down to chat to him and point out the planes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2Y05_0g1BD0HC00
Louis points at the parade (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

Others in the royal box included Princess Eugenie, who bounced her baby son August on her lap.

The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dq3PN_0g1BD0HC00
The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George (Frank Augstein/PA) (PA Wire)

As Prince George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.

He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JMjy_0g1BD0HC00
George watching the spectacle (Frank Augstein/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales stood to receive the salute from troops of the Household Division.

He nodded in turn to the 42 units marching round the Queen Victoria memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7SPf_0g1BD0HC00
Princess Beatrice arrives to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Other members of the royal family in the box included Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall with the Tindalls’ two eldest children, Mia and Lena.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Was Spotted During Trooping the Colour Goofing Off With These Royal Kids

Click here to read the full article. It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first time back at Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday, since leaving their roles as senior royals — and things are looking a bit different this time around. While Meghan and Harry posed with the rest of the royal family for those iconic balcony photos when they attended in 2018 and 2019, that honor (or duty, to see Prince Louis’ face tell it) is reserved for working members of the family only, so the Sussexes hung back during their 2022 visit. And it...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
