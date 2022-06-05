ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Keeps Flying High at Box Office With $86 Million 2nd Weekend

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount/Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” cannot be stopped at the box office, as it continues to ride its critical and audience acclaim to an $86 million haul in its second weekend and a 10-day total of $291 million domestic and $548 million worldwide. That result is the...

