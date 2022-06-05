‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Keeps Flying High at Box Office With $86 Million 2nd Weekend

This story about Matthew Goode first appeared in The Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the sixth episode of the Paramount+ limited series “The Offer,” “The Godfather” movie is finally in preproduction, the formerly outraged mafia has been pacified by some script changes, and Marlon Brando has signed on to star in the film for scale. But the rug is about to be pulled from beneath Paramount’s feet with parent company Gulf and Western seconds away from voting to sell the studio to a young oil tycoon. Before they can count the ayes, Bob Evans, played by English actor Matthew Goode, bursts into the room resplendent in a chic, late ’70s polyester business suit, oversized glasses and a trademark California bronze, and delivers the speech of his life, successfully persuading financially motivated execs to hold off on the deal and believe in the power of movies.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO