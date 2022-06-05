Kraftwerk treats Masonic Temple fans to a 3-D feast
By Gary Graff
The Oakland Press
3 days ago
Detroit has not been wanting for electronic music legends recently. But a week after the Movement festival’s return to Hart Plaza, there was still room for one more to visit. German pioneers Kraftwerk brought its gleefully immersive 3-D show back to town on Saturday, June 4, returning to...
What happens when a hometown Detroit singing sensation teams with a 90′s R & B group icon? A night of great singing in the D! Not only will this be a music concert, but as Detroit singer Beth explains, it’s also a theatrical performance. Beth says she, along...
How many music festivals can one town have? Apparently Detroit’s appetite for live music is insatiable. The Corktown Music Festival debuted in March, launched by music fans who wanted to keep the momentum going after the Hamtramck Music Festival had pivoted to a summer schedule due to the pandemic (which itself was launched years ago to fill the void left by the former Metro Times Blowout).
The lineup for the 27th Annual Michigan Jazz Festival, held at Schoolcraft College VisTaTech Center in Livonia, was announced this week. The free one-day event kicks off at noon on Sunday, July 17, and will feature more than 40 local bands and jazz artists from Detroit and surrounding areas across seven different stages. Schoolcraft College is a principal sponsor of the annual event, which has been held at the school since 1999.
The musical “Mean Girls” makes its Detroit debut now through June 19 at the Fisher Theater, following an opening night cancellation for unspecified technical difficulties. The stage show, based on the hit film, features a book by Emmy Award-winner Tina Fey, music by Emmy Award-winner Jeff Richardson and lyrics by two-time Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin.
Michigan’s warm season is mercilessly short, and its temperate spring is even shorter. It seems like not long after Memorial Day, we’re already in the thick of a Midwestern summer, with the hot sun beating down, sticky car seats, and humidity that makes the air feel like swimming through soup. Just existing can be painful, and doubly so without that sweet, sweet A/C.
Here's a little known fact: Metro Times loves the kids. While most of our content is geared toward adult nights out on the town, we understand that some of our readers are real adults with families. Museum trips and carnivals are a great way to spend the summer, and who...
Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
For some reason there are certain things that just stick in my brain from being a kid. Not those normal things like the toys I had, or the friends I played with, but unique thinks reminiscent of the time, especially television shows. Whenever school was out for summer I got...
Heading into the spring and the summer after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic means the returns of events. No matter what you’re hosting – a wedding, a corporate meeting, a gathering of friends and family, or something else, below you’ll find some of the best spots for gatherings of 500 people or less in Downtown Detroit.
The Midwest Invitational Rodeo, featuring Black cowboys and cowgirls, will visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville on June 10-11, 2022. Ahead of the rodeo, “American Black Journal” guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes sits down with Midwest Invitational Rodeo Founder Nicole Scott and rodeo athlete Staci Russell to explore the rich cultural history of the Black rodeo, a part of Black history that’s rarely told.
Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan. Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s. The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery....
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroiters Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are back -- the partners in home renovation and in life are the hard work and heart behind "Bargain Block." "It's going to give us a lot of freedom to get really creative with the design," Bynum said. The HGTV...
When we talk about a celebration of freedom and independence, the average American will think of July 4th and all things red, white, and blue. But what about red, black, and green Those are the colors of the Pan-African flag, most often seen during Black History Month and increasingly for Juneteenth.
DETROIT - Video has gone viral showing one of the biggest music artists on the planet buying a couple of women some shots at a Detroit restaurant. The Canadian rapper/actor is seen in a video posted on Instagram a few days ago by Brittney Keara. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up having shots with Drake. He was so cool and polite,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
There are A LOT of people in Detroit who love their car…but not like this:. The Daily Record says an Arkansas man, who only wants to be identified by his first name of Nathaniel, is going viral again because he is in love with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo. He says their favorite song is ”Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon. “I’m in a serious relationship with my car. It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection. I don’t know why I feel the way I do, but I just know I absolutely love Chase. We always have a good time together. I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that. If everybody found out I’d be worried that it may affect my job but I love him to death, I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”
The man widely considered "The Greatest Little-Leaguer Who Ever Lived" has died. Art "Pinky" Deras, who led Hamtramck to the Little League World Series championship in 1959, died at a local hospital early Sunday morning following a brief illness. He was 75. Deras' death was confirmed by the National Polish-American...
When Mary Graybiel traveled from Arizona to metro Detroit to Marco Island, Florida last month, the airline check-in system wouldn’t properly input her age, so the 107-year-old flew as an unaccompanied 7-year-old minor. This minor hiccup wouldn’t stop the energetic senior from solo cross-country air travel, said Waterford resident...
According to Mlive.com, Vernors is going to unveil their first new flavor in over decades. A Detroit original is ready to introduce Black Cherry Ginger soda to us. It will be available for a limited time during the summer. 🙂. Beth Hensen, from Keurig Dr. Pepper (who owns Vernors) says...
