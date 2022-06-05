ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

Police: 5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas graduation party

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice: 5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas...

www.krmg.com

fox44news.com

Man hospitalized in Waco shooting, suspect arrested

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Waco shooting which sent one man to the hospital. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News that officers responded around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an aggravated assault at the Waco High apartments, located at 815 Columbus Avenue.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One person killed, another hospitalized in overnight Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been wounded in a Killeen shooting. Police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay Court at approximately 4:56 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
KILLEEN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing

Three people were injured during a road rage incident in Bryan Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police report one person was stabbed and taken to the hospital with a non life threatening injury. Two others were treated at the scene for injuries that did not involve a weapon. No arrests have been...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Murder charges filed in Temple woman’s death

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at one million dollars for a man who has now been charged with murder in Temple’s first homicide of the year. Tommy Lee Shelton, Sr had originally been held on a lesser third-degree felony immediately following the incident June 1.
TEMPLE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan And College Station Police Arrests On Residential Burglary Charges

A Bryan woman woke up from a nap Monday afternoon to find a stranger in her apartment bedroom holding some of her daughter’s clothing. The man ran out of the apartment before police arrived, but officers found him in the apartment parking lot with the clothes and a curtain from the victim’s apartment. 31 year old Rommy Jackson of Bryan, who was released from jail three weeks ago after serving one month for a parole violation, remains held in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond following his 30th booking in 14 years.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal College Station crash identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of a fatal crash in College Station has been identified. 50-year-old Vincent Turner, of College Station, died on Saturday as a result of excessive speed resulting in a vehicle rollover. The accident occurred around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, on the 1000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Wal-Mart employee injured, man charged with robbery

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – One man is facing robbery charges after a Wal-Mart employee was injured trying to stop him from taking groceries from the store. Travus Leroy Byrnes was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday after being tracked down by Waco Police officers. An arrest affidavit...
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Trial Begins for Accused Fort Worth Cop Killer Who Swallowed Razor Blade

Monday was the first day of the capital murder trial for one of two suspects in connection to the 2018 killing of Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull. Testimony began Monday against defendant Timothy Huff, nearly one week after he was hospitalized after saying he accidentally swallowed a razor blade.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pride Flags Burned Outside North Texas Home

An investigation is underway into who scorched nearly a dozen pride flags outside a home in Corsicana. Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said it happened between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. the morning of June 2. It was hours after Terry Garner and Keith Dowler displayed them in their front...
CORSICANA, TX
News Channel 25

Shooting victim life-flighted to hospital, suspect arrested: Police

MIDWAY, Texas — An early morning shooting has left one man hospitalized and three arrested, police said. Around 8:45 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to FM 2158 (Midway) on reports of a shooting, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The male victim was life-flighted by St. Joseph...

