Police: 5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas graduation party

A Bryan woman woke up from a nap Monday afternoon to find a stranger in her apartment bedroom holding some of her daughter’s clothing. The man ran out of the apartment before police arrived, but officers found him in the apartment parking lot with the clothes and a curtain from the victim’s apartment. 31 year old Rommy Jackson of Bryan, who was released from jail three weeks ago after serving one month for a parole violation, remains held in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond following his 30th booking in 14 years.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO