Lewis (Lew) Willis Walker Jr., 77, of East Point, Ga.

The 29th Annual Old Courthouse 5K, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For over 29 years, runners and fun seekers from across metro Atlanta and beyond have been attracted to Fayetteville for a specific Saturday in June. That attraction is the annual Old Courthouse 5K. Participants, volunteers, and spectators alike, bonded by a common interest to serve, will experience the opportunity to help the most fragile of our community. Organized and directed by the Fayette County Civitan Club, the 29th Annual Old Courthouse 5K will be on Saturday, June 11th. Proceeds from the event will go directly to organizations that serve families with exceptional children in our community. Some of these include the Joseph Sams School, Fayette ExceptionalOPS, Fayette County Special Olympics, Two Sparrows Village, Southside Support, Camp Big Heart(http://campbigheart.org/), and Southwest Christian Care (Hospice, Hope House, Senior Care, Spiritual Care).

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO