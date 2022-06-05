ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Lewis (Lew) Willis Walker Jr., 77, of East Point, Ga.

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis “Lew” Willis Walker Jr., age 77, of East Point, Georgia, died peacefully at Southwest Christian Hospice in Union City on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Lew was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 1, 1945, and was the only child of Lewis Willis Walker Sr. and...

thecitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

The 29th Annual Old Courthouse 5K returns June 11

The 29th Annual Old Courthouse 5K, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For over 29 years, runners and fun seekers from across metro Atlanta and beyond have been attracted to Fayetteville for a specific Saturday in June. That attraction is the annual Old Courthouse 5K. Participants, volunteers, and spectators alike, bonded by a common interest to serve, will experience the opportunity to help the most fragile of our community. Organized and directed by the Fayette County Civitan Club, the 29th Annual Old Courthouse 5K will be on Saturday, June 11th. Proceeds from the event will go directly to organizations that serve families with exceptional children in our community. Some of these include the Joseph Sams School, Fayette ExceptionalOPS, Fayette County Special Olympics, Two Sparrows Village, Southside Support, Camp Big Heart(http://campbigheart.org/), and Southwest Christian Care (Hospice, Hope House, Senior Care, Spiritual Care).
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

South Fayette rear deck fire extinguished by firefighters

Fayette County firefighters on June 4 responded to a south Fayette County residence after a fire on the rear deck of the home was reported by a neighbor. Fayette County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Singleton said firefighters arrived after 9 p.m., finding the blaze in a portion of the rear deck at 585 Morgan Mill Road, off Ga. Highway 85 Connector.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Man punches nurse’s aide at hospital, jailed for 2 burglaries

A Decatur man faces four charges stemming from incidents at two homes in north Fayette County on May 29 and another at Piedmont Fayette Hospital two days later. Those charges include aggravated assault, burglary and entering auto. Titus L. Heard, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of burglary...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
East Point, GA
City
Canton, GA
City
Fayetteville, GA
City
Decatur, GA
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy