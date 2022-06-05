Former No. 2 pick Michael Beasley to play in China

Forward Michael Beasley. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Beasley will resume his career in the Chinese Basketball Association, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Beasley will sign a “seven-figure deal” with the Shanghai Sharks, Charania adds.

Beasley played for seven NBA teams and had numerous overseas stops after being selected by Miami with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft. The 33-year-old’s most recent contract was in Puerto Rico, and he committed last month to play in the BIG3 League this summer.

This will be his second stint with the Sharks after playing for them in 2014-15. He also spent time in the CBA with Shandong in 2015-16 and Guangdong in 2019.

Beasley has been out of the NBA since playing 26 games for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season. He signed with the Nets for the Orlando “bubble” in 2020, but that contract was voided after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Beasley played in 609 NBA games over 11 years with career averages of 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per night. The former Kansas State standout played in Summer League last year with the Trail Blazers.