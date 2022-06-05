ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Leury Garcia not in Chicago's lineup Sunday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sosa will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nolan Gorman starting at second base. Gorman will bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Gorman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez (shoulder) sitting for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Arraez will move to the bench on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game early with a shoulder injury. Jose Miranda will start at first base and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Josh Harrison
numberfire.com

C.J. Cron batting third for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cron will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Charlie Blackmon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cron for 11.8 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating third for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will start at third base after Evan Longoria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against righty Antonio Senzatela, our models project Estrada to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Austin Nola catching for Padres on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Mets. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 6.8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz batting fourth for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Packy Naughton and the Cardinals. Isaac Paredes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 9.3 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman batting second on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gorman will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Edmundo Sosa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.1 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Siri batting ninth on Tuesday

Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Siri will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and the Mariners. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Siri for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Knizner will catch for left-hander Packy Naughton on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 7.4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar batting eighth for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Nootbaar will start in right field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Nolan Arenado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nootbaar for 6.5 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Jose Urquidy on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and Seattle. Jason Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 6.3 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 6/8/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB
numberfire.com

Aramis Garcia catching for Reds on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia will catch for left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. Tyler Stephenson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 5.3 FanDuel points on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy