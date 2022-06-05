ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox Sunday afternoon

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sent to Mets' bench on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Davis will take a break after Pete Alonso was moved to first base and Nick Plummer was named New York's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Davis has...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran optioned to Triple-A by Red Sox Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been optioned to Triple-A Monday night. Jackie Bradley Jr. is back from a brief paternity leave. As a result, Duran is heading back to Triple-A Worcester. His only spot on the MLB roster will be in the event of an injury going forward.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech dominant; Pollock gets revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal kept on White Sox's bench on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher / first baseman Yasmani Grandal is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grandal will rest against his former team after Jose Abreu was aligned at first, Jake Burger was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter, and Yoan Moncada was named Chicago's third baseman.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar sitting for Padres on Monday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Azocar is being replaced in right field by Nomar Mazara versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. In 76 plate appearances this season, Azocar has a .275 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox' Vaughn on Abreu: 'One of the best teammates'

White Sox utilityman Andrew Vaughn shined in his first spring training as a rookie last season at Camelback Ranch. His first at-bat as the team's designated hitter resulted in a three-run home run in a game versus the Texas Rangers. At that time, the reigning MVP José Abreu saw something...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Update: Tarik Skubal now expected to start for Detroit following weather delay

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to start Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skubal was originally scratched due to concerns over the weather for Tuesday's clash with the Pirates. After the start of the game was pushed back to 9:10 PM, he is once again expected to make his scheduled start. Wily Peralta will not start.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets hitting fifth for White Sox on Tuesday night

Chicago White Sox first baseman / outfielder Gavin Sheets is starting in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sheets will man right field after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to left and A.J. Pollock was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Mitch White, our models project Sheets...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Ryan White
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sosa will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nolan Gorman starting at second base. Gorman will bat second versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project Gorman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nomar Mazara starting on Monday for Padres

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Mazara is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Carlos Carrasco. Our models project Mazara for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (elbow) questionable for Warriors' Wednesday Game 3 matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 3 Finals contest against the Boston Celtics. In his Finals' debut this postseason, Payton II registered 24 effective minutes off the bench with an impressive positive 15 +/- mark. Expect the 29-year old to play a similar second unit role against a Boston team allowing 17.2 opposing points off turnovers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#Sheets
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver on Minnesota bench Tuesday in Game 1

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Angels' Juan Lagares batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Juan Lagares is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Lagares will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Garrett Whitlock and Boston. Jo Adell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lagares for 7.5 FanDuel points...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon sitting for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. McMahon will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. numberFire's models project Montero for...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty sitting Monday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners utility option Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros. Haggerty started in left field Sunday and recorded his first two hits of the season. Jesse Winker is shifting to left field in place of Haggerty on Monday while Taylor Trammell enters the order as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Jace Peterson operating third base on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is batting sixth in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peterson will man the hot corner after Pablo Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Aaron Nola, our models project Peterson to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn receives Wednesday off

Chicago White Sox outfielder / first baseman Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vaughn will sit on the bench after A.J. Pollock was picked as Wednesday's left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 110 batted ball this season, Vaughn has recorded a 8.2% barrel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez (shoulder) sitting for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Arraez will move to the bench on Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game early with a shoulder injury. Jose Miranda will start at first base and bat fifth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy