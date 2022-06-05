Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox Sunday afternoon

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Garver has taken over as the Twins' everyday designated hitter since returning from the injured list last month, but he's getting a breather for the front end of Tuesday's doubleheader. Corey Seager is in the DH role for Game 1 while Marcus Semien is at shortstop and Ezequiel Duran plays second base. Andy Ibanez, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, is starting on third base and batting ninth. Garver figures to return for Game 2.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO