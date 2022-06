Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer. Videos of the illegal 'pop up' car shows across NOLA are similar to what was seen in Baton Rouge after the Garth Brooks concert. And by all indications, the same groups could be involved. Now, there are new calls to raise the penalties for drag racing and stunts in the Baton Rouge area.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO