IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Swimmers will be able to return to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center Monday, June 6, 2022. To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting will be held Friday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m Following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be free public swim. On Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, the West Deist Aquatic Center staff will offer free half-hour swimming lessons. Those wanting to sign up for lessons will have to do so beforehand on the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation registration page HERE.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO