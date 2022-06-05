ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa father, son, get jail time for January 6, 2021 insurrection

By Rick Keller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for...

KCCI.com

Domestic terrorism conviction against Iowa woman upheld after appeal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court is upholding a prison sentence for an Iowa woman convicted of trying to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. An Iowa U.S. District Judge added...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa seeing ‘somewhat of a surge’ in COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 cases are trending back up in Iowa, according to a health leader in Dubuque. The graph below shows statewide positive COVID-19 tests and is taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The bump at the far right representing recent weeks is smaller than the high points of Winter 2020 and January 2022. However, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, Public Health Specialist for the city of Dubuque, “the incline of the curve is getting steeper all the time.” Corrigan added, “The pandemic is definitely not over. In fact, we’ve seen increasing cases since the first part of April here in Dubuque County and generally in Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Lakes Have a Dirty Little Secret

Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Supreme Court Rules In Peterbilt Franchise Dispute

A franchise dispute in Northern Iowa was taken to the Iowa Supreme Court after the Polk County District Court ruled in favor of the Department of Transportation. Peterbilt was approved by the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. The owners of Sioux City Truck Sales sued claiming Clear Lake is within its 71-county “community” that is protected by the state’s franchise law.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
q957.com

Iowa Democrat Franken to face GOP’s Grassley in Senate race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall after winning his party’s nomination over two competitors. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run...
IOWA STATE
q957.com

Go vote! South Dakota and Iowa hold primaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa and South Dakota hold primary elections Tuesday. In South Dakota, there are Republican primaries for governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Representative. There are also an unusually large number of GOP primaries for state house and senate seats. There are also Republican primaries in...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa City police release video from arrest that is now under review

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Police have released camera footage related to a June 3 arrest of an Iowa City woman that is now under review. KCRG reports footage shows officers encountering 22-year-old Daria D. Brown as she hit the windows of a downtown bar. While speaking with Brown, officers learned Brown had assaulted a bar employee. The bar declined to pursue charges. Police still placed Brown under arrest for public intoxication due to the level of intoxication and assaultive behavior,
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Middle School students push for change at 'Wear Orange' rally

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — “Wear Orange” events were held across the country on Saturday, including Dubuque and Iowa City, calling for stricter gun laws, KCRG reports. “I’m about to go to middle school, and I don’t want to because of the things I’m seeing,” Luciana Paucean, 10, of Dubuque, said.
DUBUQUE, IA
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Popular Tattoo in Iowa?

Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
IOWA STATE

