JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The waiting game for medical marijuana businesses, potential workers, and patients has turned into some action steps in recent days. We’re learning more about who is logging on to the Department of Health website to be involved in the medical marijuana industry. On the portal, 1,800 people have registered since it went live on June 1. They estimate that 85% of those registrants are patients. This flow chart is available on the Department of Health website and is a helpful tool for patients trying to keep track of the timeline and checklist.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO