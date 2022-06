Jonathan India spent most of the 2021 season as the glue that held the Reds lineup together. For a while, he was the leader in OBP and was the spark that often got the Reds going. He spent a good portion of the season as the leadoff hitter and looked to stick to that role as the 2022 season began. But only 44 plate appearances into the season, the injury bug struck him. Now, eager Reds fans, staff, and players await the looming return of Jonathan India.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO