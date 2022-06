AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. – Authorities say they are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a Webb City Subway restaurant. Officials say a man pulled out a gun during the robbery around eight-30 Tuesday morning. Authorities go on to say the suspect demanded all of the store’s money and left the area in a dark grey vehicle. The vehicle appears to be a dark grey Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and possibly has an Oklahoma license plate. Authorities say no one was hurt during the incident. Click here for more information on this story.

AURORA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO