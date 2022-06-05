ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Global Recreation Management Software Market [2022] Upcoming Future Growth With Covid-19 Research : Perfect Mind, EZ facility Inc, Yardi System Inc

By Kendrick
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 3 days ago

The Global Recreation Management Software Market, valued at USD xx. x Billion in the year 2021 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing environmental concerns, growing government support, rapid urbanization, and growing market demand. These factors will drive the Recreation Management Software Market...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Norwegian Follows Carnival In Making an Unpopular Move

In many ways, the cruise industry has returned to normal, but it has not been a straight line recovery. When Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report began sailing again from U.S. ports in July 2021 it was severely lowered capacities. Since those early sailings, the three major cruise lines have slowly raised capacity while also having to deal with ever-changing covid rules/recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

American startup EnergyX out of Bolivian lithium race

June 8 (Reuters) - American startup EnergyX and Argentine energy firm Tecpetrol have been disqualified from a race to mine Bolivian lithium, the government said, as the country aims to tap its vast resources in partnership with one or more foreign companies. Bolivia has the world's largest lithium resources but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy