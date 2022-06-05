ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Game Preview: Florida baseball faces elimination against Central Michigan

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAy1S_0g1B7CO600

After losing to the Oklahoma Sooners, 9-4, on Saturday, the Florida Gators baseball team needs to knock out Central Michigan in a rematch to advance to the regionals finals against the Sooners later on in the day. If Florida beats OU, then a third and final tiebreaker on Monday will be played to determine who advances to the Super Regional matchup. First things first, though, Florida needs to beat CMU again.

The Gators took down the Chippewas ace and bullpen last time around, and CMU is running thin on pitchers going this deep into the tournament. Florida will trust Nick Pogue with the ball and has already shown that it has better depth than most thought in its run to the SEC Tournament championship game. That said, Sully used up four relief guys on Saturday and their availability is up in the air.

Offensively, Wyatt Langford has struggled in particular, going 0-for-9 with five strikeouts so far in regional play. Florida needs him to be a factor at the top of the order like he’s been all year to make a difference.

On the other hand, moving Ty Evans into the four-hole and Jud Fabian back to the five seems to have worked. Evans knocked in two runs with a big fly Saturday and has been one of the better freshmen on the team along with Jac Caglianone, who appeared around the same time.

Mac Guscette also hit a solo shot on Saturday, which creates an argument to keep playing him at catcher and letting BT Riopelle’s knees rest for at least one game. Having Kendrick Calilao off the bench for a clutch pinch-hit is also nice to have in this kind of setting.

Projected Starting Lineup

C BT Riopelle or Mac Guscette

1B Kendrick Calilao or Riopelle

2B Sterlin Thompson

3B Colby Halter

SS Josh Rivera

LF Wyatt Langford

CF Jud Fabian

RF Ty Evans

DH Jac Caglianone

Probable Starters

Team Pitcher Record ERA

CENTRAL MICHIGAN RHP Logan Buczowski* 2-1 5.15

FLORIDA RHP Nick Pogue 4-3 4.72

* not listed

NOTES: Pogue has been the No. 3 guy for Florida for a while now after making his way back from Tommy John surgery. The last time out he gave the Gators five innings and surrendered just two runs while striking out eight Arkansas Razorbacks. If Sully can get that kind of performance again, or even an inning more, Florida should be in a good spot to take this game. Blake Purnell is still an option out of the bullpen and he’s good for at least two innings.

Buczowski is the likely option for Central Michigan after using Andrew Taylor in game one against Florida and Jordan Patty in game two. He’s finished the season with a couple of Saturday starts but doesn’t last very long in games as a reliever turned starter. His best outing have come against Bowling Green (6.0 IP, 0 ER) and Akron (5.2 IP, 2 ER), but he’s usually only good for about three to four innings outside of those starts.

Series History

OVERALL 8-0

AT HOME 7-0

AWAY 0-0

NEUTRAL 1-0

NOTES: I said it would be a bad time for Florida to lose their first game against Central Michigan on Friday and it’s even more true on Sunday. Florida is expected to get a rematch with Oklahoma and it will be a disappointment if they don’t get there.

Follow the Action

SUNDAY (1 p.m. EDT)

* Watch links go directly to game feed

Prediction

It’s the rematch with Oklahoma Florida should be worried about, but Central Michigan comes first. The Gators already proved they can get to the bullpen and CMU isn’t going to have more arms than it did on day one of this tournament. That said, UF looked a little shaky on Saturday at the plate and needs to get back into rhythm. Look for Wyatt Langford to break out of his slump in this one.

Prediction: Gators win, 6-2

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for defending national champion Georgia in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Georgia football schedule for the Bulldogs' 2022 season. Georgia football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Oregon (Atlanta) Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Samford Week 3, ...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Bowling Green, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Analyst Says 6 College Football Coaches Facing 'Most Pressure'

The college football season is fast approaching and there are numerous storylines that fans will want to keep an eye on. One of those storylines involves coaches that face a lot of pressure to win. Josh Pate of 247Sports has listed six coaches who are under the "most pressure" to win and he starts with Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback CJ Carr Reveals Final 6 Schools

CJ Carr, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, will be committing later this week. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, has locked in his college announcement for 7 p.m. ET this Thursday. The Saline (Mich.) product has narrowed his options down to six finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Florida Gators Baseball#College Baseball#The Oklahoma Sooners#Super Regional#Cmu#Chippewas#Sec Tournament#Espn
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin weighs in on Super Regional ticket punching performance of Ole Miss Baseball

The Ole Miss baseball team put up a historic performance to clinch their spot in the Super Regionals. With a 22-6 victory, the Rebels posted the most runs scored in an NCAA tournament game in Ole Miss baseball history. The show of offensive prowess led to head football coach Lane Kiffin giving the team props while boasting about his own squad’s ability to put points on the board.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy