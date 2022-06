KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 300 Kalamazoo Central High School students walked out of class on Tuesday, June 7, to exercise their right protest. The students left the building and went outside near the end of the day around 1:45 p.m. to protest the possible overturning of Roe Vs Wade, a 1973 landmark decision of the U.S Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

