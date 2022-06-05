Newsmakers: Hennepin County Commish Kevin Anderson Talks Violence Reduction Efforts

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka. This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.

COON RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO