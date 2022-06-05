ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Newsmakers: Hennepin County Commish Kevin Anderson Talks Violence Reduction Efforts

ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson spoke with CCX News about the county’s violence reduction efforts. “We know that violence reduction effort isn’t in a silo,” said Anderson. “It exists across housing. It exists across mental health services and it touches everybody’s life in some...

ccxmedia.org

willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rental License Moratorium

The city of Maple Grove is taking action to curb what officials describe as “an exponential increase” in the number of rental properties. The Maple Grove City Council approved on Monday a one-year moratorium that prevents single-family homes and townhomes from being turned into rentals. It takes effect July 1.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies Involved In Crash Near Minneapolis’ Lowry Ave. Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge. The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
Southern Minnesota News

COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Stay Away From Bear In Tree In Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday. “We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office) The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.” The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
