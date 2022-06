WIMAUMA, Fla. — An armed man who was barricaded with a hostage inside a shed Wednesday morning in Wimauma is dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies first responded around midnight to a home in the area of State Road 674 near Maggie and Sheffield streets after receiving a 911 call. The caller reportedly told dispatchers that his friend asked him to help take out some trash, but when he arrived, there was a dead man wrapped in plastic in the back seat of a car.

