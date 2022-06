During the latter stages of their Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns reportedly dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, six people within the Suns organization tested positive for COVID-19 either late in the second round of the playoffs or the day after the team's 123-90 Game 7 defeat at home.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO