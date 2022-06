Santa Ynez will celebrate its 140th anniversary the weekend of June 25-26 with events that include Old Santa Ynez Day and the third annual Old Santa Ynez Days rodeo. Old Santa Ynez Day will be held at Sagunto and Faraday streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and will feature a town parade, a petting zoo, kid-friendly activities, food and beverage vendors, and live music. A fancy boot contest and street line dancing is also slated to take place.

