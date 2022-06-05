ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Reflections of an upcoming summer

By Donna Anderson Citizen Journalist
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
The reflection of a seabird solar light that is in a flower garden to the left of the author’s porch brought to mind looming summer fun. Special Photo: Donna Anderson

ALBANY — We are in late spring now, but summer is coming on June 21. With temperatures reaching the high-90s now, it seems as though we are already in summer mode.

While sitting on my back porch, I was able to catch a reflection in a glass lantern. The lantern sits on the right side of the porch. It is one of a good size, one in which you can put a candle and create metal accents. The reflection was that of a seabird solar light that is in a flower garden to the left of the porch. It was quite magical to see its reflection on the lantern. The light had produced the image of the seabird when it bounced off the glass.

It got me thinking about this summer. When I see the crepe myrtles and chaste trees blooming along with the lantanas, Mexican heather, oleander, periwinkle, and other flowers, I am in awe. With the hopes of a good summer, I look forward to its activities. With a laid-back, slower pace, I want to enjoy it. With COVID numbers going down, I hope that trend continues.

Backyard barbeques, family gatherings, pool parties, and outdoor games will be held this season. Families will be taking staycations or vacations. If they take a staycation, they can stay at home, take some free time off, enjoy the local area, and just create good family times.

If they go on vacation, I hope that they will go to a beach somewhere. There is nothing like the sun, sand, wind, salt, air and water at the beach. The sound of the waves calms the spirit. The sights of the ocean, watercolors of aqua and blue, marine life, shells, and sunsets with their colors of orange, purple, yellow, and pink lift your spirit. Swimming in the ocean water can heal your spirit.

The beach, quite simply, is good for the soul.

June 21, when summer begins, will also be the summer solstice. It will be the longest day of the year. This happens when the sun will reach its highest northernmost point in the sky. So, beautiful spring will end, and summer will arrive. Here’s to celebrating summer and all that it holds for us.

Are you already making summer plans?

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
