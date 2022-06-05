ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Razer's new Ecologos will tell you just how green your new hardware is, or how guilty you should feel

By Katie Wickens
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

The Deathadder Essential and Basilisk V3 will be getting a fancy green badge, with the V3 also receiving a refresh in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C34dV_0g1B6LMq00
(Image credit: Razer / Jamie Grill)

Razer has once again made a step in a greener direction. No, I'm not talking about the retina-destroying colour of its peripherals. The company has just announced it's going to be slapping Type One Ecologo Sustainable Product Certifications from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) on two of its gaming mice.

Razer's partner for this, UL, is the same company that owns 3DMark (opens in new tab). That's one of the tests we use to benchmark hardware in our labs here at PC Gamer, and one name we've trusted for years. Apart from the odd bias blip in its history. Anyway, these eco certifications from UL will be the first of their kind to go out to gaming mice.

First, to the Deathadder Essential, then an updated version of the Basilisk V3 (opens in new tab) will be coming along with its new green credentials.

If you do find yourself staring down one of Razer's new Ecolabel products, you might be wondering if these are just a load of hot air. Anyone can stick a label on a product nowadays and claim eco-superiority, can't they?

To put your mind at ease, here are the six hoops Razer had to jump through to meet official public standards and get that certification:

  • The supply chain complies with the EU's restriction of chemicals candidate list (REACH).
  • The product is dermally biocompatible—i.e. the materials won't damage your skin—and it complies with the restricted hazardous substances in electrical and electronic products (RoHS) directive.
  • It's a low energy consumption device… I mean, I'd hope so from a mouse.
  • End-of-life management is up to scratch, or yes, you can recycle or send them back for reuse. Oh, and Razer's going to make repair parts available, even three years after end of life.
  • No heavy metals or chlorine are used in the packaging.
  • Then there's the corporate side of things. Razors sustainability reports are made publicly available. Then there's the screened conflict mineral policy, as well as the 'take-back' program that gives vouchers for the return of old products.

Similar initiatives do already exist across the peripherals space. A few of Logitech's mice have some form of sustainability label, for example. In fact, according to Logitech's climate action page (opens in new tab) it was the first consumer electronics company to slap "detailed carbon impact labels" on its products. A lot of these tend to be single attribute claims, though, meaning they only fulfil one or maybe two of the eco requirements, against the six that the full UL Standard 2710 Ecolabel required of Razer.

All this is basically another way for Razer to prove it's doing its part; alongside its ocean cleaning robots (opens in new tab), or Sneki's valiant quest to save the trees with eco-sneakers (opens in new tab), and head pillows (opens in new tab). Since Razer's been expanding its horizons as a sustainable lifestyle brand, we've even seen eco toilet roll (opens in new tab) collaborations. But this project centres around its own products, rather than helping out eco-startups.

Perfect peripherals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6YEk_0g1B6LMq00

Best gaming mouse (opens in new tab): the top rodents for gaming

Best gaming keyboard (opens in new tab): your PC's best friend...

Best gaming headset (opens in new tab): don't ignore in-game audio

At first, the full type one Ecolabel will only appear on the Razer Deathadder Essential and Basilisk V3, but the company is making a pledge to extend that across its entire product line, even up to its Blade laptops, starting from this year. That's some commitment, although there's no solid date for when all products will be certified yet.

I suppose that's going to be quite the undertaking, and I'm glad to see gaming products getting the eco-treatment, even if it's just two of our favourite gaming mice for now.

The changes will come by the end of 2022, and you can learn more about Ecologo certifications here (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKHXr_0g1B6LMq00

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Razer just made two of our favourite mice even better

On the back of World Environment Day, Razer has announced a nice touch that makes two of our favourite gaming mice even better. The Razer Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential have been officially rated and achieved an ECOLOGO certification from UL. UL's ECOLOGO certification (opens in new tab) is an...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

The best PC fans in 2022

The best PC fans play a significant role in your gaming rig's performance. When it comes to building a PC or even upgrading one, the last thing you'd probably think about is the fans. It's always good to remember when it comes to your GPU and CPU, cool means optimal gaming. Whenever there's an issue with performance, one of the first things you should do is check if all your fans are working. The best PC fans are reliable, but most importantly, they are quiet.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Researchers use Overcooked to train AI to be a better gaming buddy

These new, more diverse approaches to training AI let it adapt to different play-styles, to make it a better team mate. DeepMind researchers have been using the chaotic cooking game Overcooked (opens in new tab) to teach AI to better collaborate with humans. MIT researchers have followed suit, gifting their AI the ability to distinguish between a diverse range of play-styles. What's amazing is that it's actually working—the humans involved actually preferred playing with the AI.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#European Union#V3#Ul#Deathadder Essential#Ecolabel#Eu
PC Gamer

Brave modder tries to make Turok 2 a decent game

Turok 2 is a load of old toss, and I should know. As an N64-owning teenager it was all the rage in the games magazines, with one notable outlet even awarding it a 10. The game had hype. It got on my Christmas list. What a waste of a slot that was.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Ducky One 3 Fuji

Check Amazon (opens in new tab) We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Ducky has one helluva reputation in the mechanical gaming keyboard world. Even in an age of dazzling keyboards plastered in flashing lights, it's kept up its no nonsense design philosophy (which it calls "Quack Mechanics"—no joke). But even dear ol' Ducky is also leaning into the weird and wonderful a little more; the Ducky One 3 Fuji is prime example of a more stylised and vibrant Ducky at its best.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Laboratories
PC Gamer

Apple mimics Microsoft putting speedy SSDs to work in games

Apple's Fast Resource Loading API has a lamer name but sounds alot like the Microsoft's DirectStorage powering AMD and Nvidia's solutions. Over at Apple's WWDC 2022 event, the Cupertino company announced a handful of new gaming features coming to its Apple silicon-powered Macs. One was MetalFX Upscaling (opens in new tab), its very own feature to rival AMD and Nvidia's current FSR and DLSS offerings. But the other sounds exactly like Apple's very own version of Microsoft's DirectStorage technology.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Battlefield 2042's first season adds a new map, specialist, and guns this week

Battlefield 2042's first content update was delayed while DICE methodically fixed bugs and added features like VOIP to the 128-player shooter, which hasn't turned around its icy reception yet, but not for lack of trying. That work is ongoing—big map redesigns are still to come—but videogame seasons can't be held back forever. Season one of Battlefield 2042, called Zero Hour, starts this Thursday, June 9.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy