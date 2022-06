CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers are being alerted to a pair of road construction projects that will begin in Calhoun County over the next couple of weeks. Construction will begin Monday in Newton and Burlington Townships on Union City Road between P Drive S and K Drive S, as well as on K Drive South from 6 Mile Road to 7 1/2 Mile Road.

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO