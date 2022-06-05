Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Representation Of Energy

This is a recording of a recent Twitter Spaces conversation about James Lavish’s article “Yield Curves, Inversion, The Eurodollar And Bitcoin”. [0:41] P: Thank you so much for joining us. This is Bitcoin Magazine Live. We are doing this is as a Twitter Space. This is being recorded and will be released on some platform or another in the very near future. We're joined by an incredible group of people and we're going to be talking about- as the title would suggest 'Bitcoin, yield curves, yield curve inversion, the Euro dollar and what that means for all of us.' I'd like to start by having each of you on stage introduce yourselves and give context for why you're part of this conversation and who you are. James, do you want to kick us off?

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO