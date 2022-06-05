ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

By Will Carroll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2v9B_0g1B5RSB00

UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace.

Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone in the Wheelersburg and Sciotoville area.

Portsmouth PD asks that you keep your door closed and not answer the door for anyone you don’t know.

If you have any information on the escapees please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (740)-355-8261

