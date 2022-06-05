ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin class teaches techniques to save lives at motorcycle crashes

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RajLv_0g1B5Pgj00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Road Guardians, a group of motorcycle riders made up of doctors, nurses and EMT members, taught a daylong class that encouraged motorcycle safety, the importance of sharing the road and what to do at the scene of a crash.

The Accident Scene Management Class was a partnership between Cowboy Harley-Davidson, Glen Larson Law and the Road Guardians. The class was held at Cowboy Harley-Davidson’s southeast Austin location .

Texas school shooting victim discharged from hospital

The motorcycle riders and health-care workers taught class attendees about how to respond to roadside trauma — with the goal of teaching others life-saving techniques to use at a crash scene.

Glen Larson, an injury attorney at Glen Larson Law, said it could take only minutes to save a life.

“The matter of a few minutes — a life can be saved, and statistically, it shows that someone who knows this information has a 30% to 40% chance of improving someone’s quality of life and saving their life should there be a life-threatening injury at the scene,” Larson said.

With the riding season underway, the group said it was also working to raise awareness about motorcycle safety and sharing the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Round Rock teenager to be honored for helping during March tornado

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The city of Round Rock will honor the high school student whose valiant actions helped others during the March tornado outbreak. At Thursday’s city council meeting, council members will consider giving the Mayor’s Special Recognition Award to James Watson. The then-Success High School student and Walmart employee helped guide customers into the store.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Austin PD: Murder suspect at large, fled to Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted in the murder on May 21. Officers responded to the call of a shooting at 3:57 a.m. May 21 at Club Lobos in the 9601 block of North IH-35. Austin Police Department officers and EMS responded...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
fox44news.com

One person killed, another hospitalized in overnight Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been wounded in a Killeen shooting. Police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay Court at approximately 4:56 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Austin’s Newest Subaru Dealership Coming Fall 2023

City Limits Subaru, soon-to-be one of North America’s largest Subaru dealerships, is one step closer to opening its doors with an official groundbreaking ceremony and celebration that took place on Tuesday, May 24. It is a monumental milestone for Subaru, the City of Buda, and the Austin metro area.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Emt#Cowboy Harley Davidson#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet Of The Week: Meet Holly, From Texas Humane Heroes!

Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: Holly!. Sam Rogers with TXHH says, “Holly is 7-months-old and filled with lots of love. She’s a little shy when you first meet her, but once you’ve won her over with treats and lots of pets, you’ll have a perfect companion. She’s a very calm dog that is very easy going and ready to go with the flow. When we have volunteers train, we often train them with Holly since she does so well on a leash. She’s very loving and gives the sweetest little kisses. You can visit Holly at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.”
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
101.5 KNUE

U.S. Marshals Issue $5,000 Reward for Texas Woman Wanted for Murder

It was about a month ago when we first hear the tragic details of a love triangle gone wrong in Austin, Texas with one woman suspected of murder. As soon as we heard that the U.S. Marshals were going to get involved with this case most people assumed the woman suspected in this crime would be captured quickly but that has not been the case. Now the U.S. Marshals have gone to social media to spread the word that there is now a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help track down Kaitlin Marie Armstrong.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

More than 20 shots fired into Okner Lane home, police report says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was shot Wednesday, June 1, after two or three male suspects donning ski mass fired more than 20 gunshots into a home on the 6200 block of Okner Lane. According to police, several 911 calls about the gunshots brought officials to the scene around...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person dies in "suspected" auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult is dead after a "suspected" auto-ped crash in Southeast Austin early Sunday morning. ATCEMS says medics pronounced the person dead at the scene along E. Ben White Boulevard near Alvin Devane Boulevard just before 7 a.m. June 5. Drivers were told to expect extended closures...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy