Central Arizona College enrolling for fall

For more than 50 years, CAC has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County by providing accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

Central Arizona College opened its doors in the fall of 1969 near the base of Signal Peak Mountain in Coolidge and in January 2013, the Maricopa Campus opened for business.

Central Arizona College is dedicated to providing a world class learner experience and empowers its students and staff to succeed by providing a TRUE Learning community.

It is the College’s goal to be as clear, coherent, and transparent about what is needed for each program of study or transfer pathway while providing inspiring and relevant courses. CAC’s guided pathways provide a clear road map of sequenced courses that lead to a specific degree or certificate. With nine areas of interest, students can find the pathway they want to a great career. For a listing of the nine areas of interest and related guided pathways maps, visit https://centralaz.edu/academics/areas-of-interest/ .

Community members are provided multiple learning opportunities through career training, personal enrichment classes, online and university transfer courses, and continuing education classes.

Students who choose Central Arizona College to pursue their educational dreams can do so without the worry of having to pay too much for their continued education. In-state tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year is $50 per credit.

All students who reside in Pinal County and graduate from a Pinal County high school are eligible to receive two years of in-state tuition (fall/spring, fall/spring) funded by CAC and the CAC Foundation through Pinal Promise. This alleviates a huge financial burden for students who may not otherwise be able to attend college. Pinal Promise provides funding for any tuition need that has not been met, meaning that Pinal Promise funds will be applied after all other Financial Aid has been applied to the student’s account (this excludes student loans).

To be eligible for Pinal Promise, students must reside in and graduate from a Pinal County high school, participate in 20 hours of community service that can be completed in high school or while attending CAC and complete the CAC Scholarship application. For a complete listing of requirement and additional information, visit www.centralaz.edu/pinalpromise .

Classes begin on Aug. 22. Advising appointments are available face-to-face on campus, virtually through Microsoft TEAMS, or by phone. To schedule an appointment with an advisor, visit www.centralaz.edu/advising .

CAC business hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. For additional assistance, please call 520-494-5111 or email centralhelpdesk@centralaz.edu .

Find your path to a great career at Central Arizona College.

This sponsored content was first published in the June edition of InMaricopa magazine.

