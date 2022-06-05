Detroit man charged after driving on beach, killing girl

A lawful and trained gun owner fatally shot a home intruder outside his Detroit home Tuesday. Maiso Jackson woke up around 4:30 a.m. after he heard a man outside banging on his front door, he said. The man was "talking about how someone owed him money, I said, 'No one...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting Wednesday morning that left two men dead. The homicide investigation has been ongoing for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive. While no one has been arrested, there is...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
DETROIT – Drifting and drag racing have become massive problems in the city of Detroit. While attempting to stop a vehicle Monday, June 6, a Detroit police officer was dragged by that vehicle, which was said to be drifting in Corktown. Now, there’s concern that even more people could...
Several arrests have been made after a shooting at a Detroit high school. Authorities said shots were fired outside in the parking lot at John J. Pershing High School, located at 18875 Ryan Road, after students had been dismissed for the day.
Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side. The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.
DETROIT – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an overnight shooting after a man was found dead near a Detroit home. The discovery was made around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 16500 block of Salem Street, according to authorities. Officers said a man was found dead near a home...
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a man at a hotel in Harper Woods, officials said. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (June 8) at the Parkcrest Inn in the 20000 block of Harper Avenue, near Vernier Road, according to authorities.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Detroit firefighters and two civilians were taken to a hospital following a crash involving an engine and a passenger car on the city's east side Wednesday. The scene on Houston Whittier and Dickerson showed one fire engine on a residential yard with tire tracks running...
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A new $500,000 fund from Michigan Central Station will target neighborhood businesses in and around the site to help boost education, training, and entrepreneurial acumen among owners and workers. The financial commitment will go toward as many as 25 nearby businesses that make up the newly...
DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl who was linked to a suspected serial killer case is still missing 41 years after she was last seen at an ice cream parlor in Canton Township. On June 8, 1981, Kim Marie Larrow went to Stroh’s Ice Cream Parlor near Sheldon...
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - The employee of a Riverview convenience store is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder after holding a lighter near the backpack worn by a 17-year-old that was soaked in a flammable liquid, causing it to ignite. The decision led to the teen...
DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m. Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle. According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing. Wakefield’s father told Detroit police...
FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
Comments / 10