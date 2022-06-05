ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man charged after driving on beach, killing girl

By sboyle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23 year-old Detroit man faces charges, including open murder, after he drove onto a Detroit beach and hit two young...

Washington Examiner

'It was me or him': Detroit man fatally shoots home intruder

A lawful and trained gun owner fatally shot a home intruder outside his Detroit home Tuesday. Maiso Jackson woke up around 4:30 a.m. after he heard a man outside banging on his front door, he said. The man was "talking about how someone owed him money, I said, 'No one...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men found shot dead near east Detroit residence Wednesday morning

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for the suspect behind a double shooting Wednesday morning that left two men dead. The homicide investigation has been ongoing for hours since police arrived in the area of St. Aubin and Outer Drive. While no one has been arrested, there is...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect: 'It was me or him'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An early morning home invasion ended in the fatal shooting of the suspect on Detroit's west side. Homeowner Maiso Jackson has lived in his home for 20 years, and he’s owned his gun for the last eight. He's taken lessons on how to handle that firearm. Early this morning, that training was put into action.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police seek motive in fatal shooting of jeweler in Oak Park

A suspect charged in last week’s fatal shooting in Oak Park of a jeweler popular with rappers and other entertainers is giving police no information as they look for a motive in the slaying. Roy Larry, 44, of Detroit is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and...
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said. Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Man Wanted In Detroit Double Fatal Shooting Turns Himself In

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side. The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman arrested after man shot at hotel in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting of a man at a hotel in Harper Woods, officials said. The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday (June 8) at the Parkcrest Inn in the 20000 block of Harper Avenue, near Vernier Road, according to authorities.
HARPER WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Suspect After 74-Year-Old Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department On May 18, the hit-and-run happened in the area of W. McNichols and Telegraph. Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Chevy Camaro when he drove through a red light and hit a 74-year-old man driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run | Credit: Detroit Police Department The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police say the suspect left a few articles of clothing behind in the Camaro, including Dior shoes. If you have any information on this crime, submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Landfill search for ‘likely murdered’ 17-year-old tops $200K, chief says

DETROIT - A massive operation undertaken to recover the body of a missing 17-year-old from a Michigan landfill topped $200,000 within the first week, officials said. The Detroit Police Department is relying on donations and police officers volunteering to conduct Operation Justice for Zion. Investigators believe the body of Zion Foster, of Eastpointe, is buried under 75-100 feet of crushed debris at a landfill in Lenox Township near Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 22-year-old man

DETROIT – Officials say that Kenny Wakefield Jr. from Detroit was last seen on June 3 around 3:30 p.m. Wakefield left his residence located within the 2800 block of Ewald Circle. According to police, it is unknown what the 22-year-old was last seen wearing. Wakefield’s father told Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI

