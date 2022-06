Seismic shifts are nothing new in Southern California, but few would have predicted that the ultimate landscape-altering move came not via Richter scale nor Hollywood production, but courtesy of USC's announcement that Lincoln Riley was taking over as the Trojans' head coach. It's rare that one can stun the college football world, but it's safe to say that an overnight poaching of the 38-year-old architect of three playoff appearances, a pair of Heismans and multiple NFL quarterbacks — at fellow blueblood Oklahoma, no less — qualifies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO