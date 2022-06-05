ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola deputies investigating double shooting, 1 person killed

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yst9l_0g1B3UAm00
Police officer killed, another hurt in shootout on Arizona reservation; suspect also dead Stock photo of crime scene tape. One police officer was killed and another is in the hospital following a shootout with a suspect Thursday evening on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona, authorities said. The suspect also died, officials said. (Kali9/Getty Images)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating a double shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Saint Tropez Court in Poinciana.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call and when they arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

Another shooting victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Deputies: Man found dead at Kissimmee Sunrail train station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office was called to a Kissimmee Sunrail train station on Tuesday night regarding a reported shooting. Deputies responded around 10:54 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. A death investigation is being conducted...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poinciana, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

2 suspected car thieves arrested after pursuit ends in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after armed robbery suspects were taken into custody Tuesday night following a pursuit that ended in a crash. A FOX 35 News crew witnessed the arrests near 42nd Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Two suspects were stopped...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

10-year-old Florida girl accused of fatally shooting woman who was in fight with her mother

A 10-year-old girl who fatally shot a woman who was in a fight with her mother could be charged with murder, authorities in Florida said Tuesday. The girl, who was arrested Tuesday and placed in a juvenile facility, could face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. The State Attorney’s Office said it has started to review the case but has not made a charging decision.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Saint Tropez Court#Stream Channel 9#Cox Media Group
aroundosceola.com

Osceola Sheriff's continue investigating fatal Poinciana shooting

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday evening. The department reported one person was found dead and another needed transport to the hospital from an incident on Saint Tropez Court. Deputies responded to the shooting at 7:46 p.m., which the department described as "isolated."
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother. The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy