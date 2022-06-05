Osceola deputies investigating double shooting, 1 person killed

Police officer killed, another hurt in shootout on Arizona reservation; suspect also dead Stock photo of crime scene tape. One police officer was killed and another is in the hospital following a shootout with a suspect Thursday evening on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona, authorities said. The suspect also died, officials said. (Kali9/Getty Images)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating a double shooting on Friday night that left one person dead.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Saint Tropez Court in Poinciana.

Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call and when they arrived, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

Another shooting victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

