ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Waves of rain and storms to impact the work week

By Jaime Travers
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – After a mostly dry weekend the work week is looking unsettled. Multiple waves of rain and storms are possible.

The first round of rain will be moving into the region early Monday morning. Rain showers and some thunderstorms should be weakening as they move southeast. Severe weather is not anticipated.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AVJf_0g1B3Pl900

Showers and storms continue pushing east through the morning and afternoon.

Another round of showers and storms may develop ahead of the cold front Monday afternoon into the evening.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbdVw_0g1B3Pl900

Rain chances are more isolated for Tuesday but increase again on Wednesday.

After a quick break from the storm chances on Thursday, storms are possible again on Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZR0XU_0g1B3Pl900
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Fog, clouds, and isolated storms expected this week

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday starts with patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance of isolated storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Expect showers and storms at times the rest of the day, but there will be dry time. Thursday will be dry. Showers and storms are expected on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Floods close eastbound 70 at Union

ST. LOUIS – Eastbound I-70 at Union is closed due to flooding Wednesday morning. All traffic is now getting off at the interstate and rerouting to their destinations. The roads closed at about 6:30 a.m.
UNION, MO
FOX 2

Blue Angels arrive in Chesterfield ahead of airshow

ST. LOUIS – The Spirit of St. Louis Airshow and STEM Expo is this weekend. Organizers of the program will share a preview Wednesday. Pilots, planes, and lots of noise are expected at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The show is back for the first time since 2019. The Blue Angels could also […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis unemployment rate close to pre-pandemic levels

ST. LOUIS – Unemployment rates in St. Louis continue to fall and are now close to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates have dropped by a tenth of a point almost every month for the last year in St. Louis. Now the rate has landed at 3.6 percent in April. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Enjoy Illinois 300 race recap

The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar race was a huge success at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Joey Logano won the first ever Nascar Cup series race in St. Louis. Fox 2’s Martin Kilcoyne and Daniel Esteve have the race recap with interviews with the winner, the top finishers and track owner Curtis Francois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Spectrum users in Fenton and High Ridge having issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Some Spectrum customers in the Fenton and High Ridge area are experiencing internet and phone issues Monday. Spectrum said the issues are happening because of “a fiber cut caused by vandalism.” Crews are working to restore service to the area.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
suntimesnews.com

MoDOT to hold community briefing on Chester Bridge

SIKESTON – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a community briefing to discuss future plans to replace the Chester Bridge. The bridge over the Mississippi River will be replaced using the design-build method. During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about how that process works and what the schedule for replacement looks like.
SIKESTON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti. Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids. Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

4 p.m. traffic update on I-70 crash in Wentzville

Multiple adults and children were injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon on I-70 in Wentzville. Parkway announces mask mandate for summer school …. St. Charles City Council introduces controversial …. Facing federal indictment, Lewis Reed resigns as …. Inside look at bomb removal team at Scott Air Force …. Muny...
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy