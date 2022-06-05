ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Sign in Fast Food Line Leaves Customers Laughing, Yet Disappointed [PHOTO]

By Chris Reed
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They aren't the only ones. A listener sent me this photo from the drive-thru at Krystal Burger reportedly in the New Orleans area and while I am shocked to see it, I actually understand...

kpel965.com

Comments / 11

Related
KPEL 96.5

Beautiful Louisiana ‘Barn’ Home for Sale Perfect for Entertaining

If you're looking for tons of designer accents in a rural setting on 15 acres, this house for sale in Folsom, LA will have you reaching for your checkbook!. If living the dream for you consists of a country property featuring new construction, look no further than this gorgeous Folsom, LA home being offered for sale via Zillow.com by Dominique S. Dennoun at Homesmart Realty South.
FOLSOM, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
City
New Orleans, LA
Lafayette, LA
Food & Drinks
Lafayette, LA
Restaurants
New Orleans, LA
Restaurants
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
Lafayette, LA
fox8live.com

Tips pour in following viral ‘burnout’ videos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crimestoppers tips have been pouring in after a brazen display of lawlessness rattled the nerves of New Orleans citizens. “It was clear they didn’t care, or they didn’t want whatever they were doing to stop. I think that speaks for itself,” says Noe Regules.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

New Orleans ‘Takeover’ By Baton Rouge Car Clubs, Street Racing Groups Outrages Residents, Officials

A so-called “takeover” of New Orleans streets by several Baton Rouge car clubs and street racing groups has resulted in outrage from both New Orleans officials and residents after several social media videos showing street racers backing up traffic, blocking police vehicles, and then jumping on them when police attempted to get through went viral on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myneworleans.com

Mystery of the Missing Driver

For the next half-hour or so my life would take a turn, though not the turn I had expected. I was waiting in traffic at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Carrolton Street in Metairie for the left-turn signal. This is a turn I make practically every day, but it was not going to be so easy this day. The turn arrow came on but the car in front of me did not move. I gave it a few seconds and then honked. By this time the drivers behind me had gotten impatient and there was a chorus of honkers. I looked around to see in someone had left the vehicle but saw no one. Then the light changed its cycle back to red. I realized that once the arrow came back, I might have to work myself around the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After Ida, this New Orleans hardware store owner made a massive bet on recovery. It paid off.

When Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine Street announced in December it was closing, there was much nostalgic lamenting about the death of the traditional Main Street shop. At the time, the owners cited rising costs, competition from online and big box home-improvement retailers, and the effect of storms like Hurricane Ida for making the business untenable after four generations of continuous operation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Horror film shot in New Orleans features Lafayette native Lo Graham

Actress and Lafayette native Lo Graham, who has roles in CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans and other shows, stars in the film Unhuman, a horror movie digitally released Friday. Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Graham talks about her starring role in the film, which was filmed in New Orleans and is about a group of high school students whose school bus crashes on a field trip. Unhuman is a Blumhouse Productions horror movie.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Interactive Map of Murders in Acadiana for 2022

There have been 40 homicides reported across Acadiana so far in 2022. To keep track of these incidents, and the victims, KLFY has made an interactive "Murder Map". KLFY has constructed an interactive "Murder Map" displaying the approximate location of all 40 homicides across Acadiana by local law enforcement. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy