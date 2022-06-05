ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Canada men’s team refuses to train amid World Cup compensation disagreement

By Joe Callaghan in Vancouver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSRku_0g1B33fe00
Canada’s men’s team has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Canada’s preparations for this year’s World Cup were plunged into further turmoil as players went on a de-facto strike in Vancouver ahead of the country’s hastily re-arranged friendly with Panama on Sunday.

John Herdman’s squad refused to train on both Friday and Saturday in an apparent protest over compensation and player perks for Qatar 2022, with months of fruitless talks reaching a head. The players and Canada Soccer are reportedly still markedly apart on demands with an initial report from TSN suggesting the players had asked for a 40% cut of World Cup revenues with the association offering just 10% of a Fifa windfall that is likely in the $10-15 million range.

Fresh from the debacle sparked by Canada Soccer initially arranging a friendly against Iran, two years after 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents were killed when a passenger plane was shot down by Iranian forces shortly after leaving Tehran, the weekend’s startling developments brought further ignominy on an association long blighted by dysfunction and underperformance.

Herdman defied expectation and history to guide the Canadian men to their first World Cup berth in 36 years, the team spearheaded by exciting young talent like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David topping Concacaf qualification and winning a huge wave of new fans along the way.

Sunday’s friendly was due to be the team’s first reappearance on home soil since they sealed qualification against Jamaica in Toronto in March. However the fate of the game, scheduled to kick off at 4pm local time (7pm Eastern), remained unclear.

The team had been due to train at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ base at the University of British Columbia early Friday afternoon. With less than an hour’s notice, that session was pushed back by almost three hours before being later cancelled entirely. Saturday’s training session was also scrapped.

The standoff comes soon after the US Soccer Federation reached a groundbreaking deal with its men’s and women’s national teams that will see them share revenue from their respective World Cup campaigns and be paid identical amounts for appearances and wins. That agreement will see American players take a combined cut of over 80% from World Cup revenue.

Late Saturday night, Canada Soccer disputed the initial reports and said it has proposed that the men’s team would take a 30% cut of prize money with the same amount going to the women’s team and the association taking the remaining 40%.

“To be clear, the Men’s National Team demand was for 75-100 per cent of the World Cup prize money,” the statement said. “The Association, in an effort to adhere to the principle of pay equity, proposed 60 per cent of the Fifa World Cup prize money to be split between the two National Teams.”

That player sources and association sources are indicating wildly different demands and offers only served to emphasize how messy the situation is. Players are reportedly also irked that they will receive just two complimentary tickets each for their games in Qatar and families will have to pay their own way. Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis and its interim deputy general secretary flew into Vancouver late Saturday evening with Sunday’s game still very much in doubt.

The embarrassing mishandling of the Iran booking had left Herdman and his squad with a three-game window that contained only Concacaf opposition, Panama followed by Nations League games against Curacao here in Vancouver and an away date with Honduras. By contrast Canada’s Group F opponents Belgium, Croatia and Morocco were all testing themselves against fellow World Cup opposition in this window. Continental rivals Mexico and the US had both booked a pair of friendlies against qualified teams.

“Every minute together is crucial as we prepare to work collectively to give us the best chance to perform against some of the world’s best on the biggest stage,” Herdman said in advance of the Panama game, which had been due to see Davies’ return to a Canada shirt for the first time in 2022 and potentially a first cap for exciting teenager Luca Koleosho, who recently made his La Liga debut for Espanyol.

Herdman’s achievements at the helm came on the back of some herculean solo work sourcing and assembling a support staff. But hints that the association wasn’t moving in step with huge strides on the field appeared. Combined with the women’s gold medal glory in Tokyo last summer, the men’s progress had created a huge demand from fans for Canada replica kits but they remained out of stock for a signifiant time.

Former Canadian goalkeeper Craig Forrest had told the Guardian this week that Canada Soccer “felt understaffed” and that the men’s qualification coming on the back of Olympic success had in effect created a false impression that the national association had its house in order.

“The only difference has been John Herdman, who has managed to guide the players through all of the challenges and I don’t think enough has changed,” Forrest said. “And now they’re going to the biggest event on the planet times 10 and you have to be ready for that whirlwind coming at you from all sides.”

Comments / 8

Related
The Guardian

Prophet Muhammad remarks embroil India in row with Gulf states

The Indian government has become embroiled in a diplomatic row with Gulf states after two ruling party spokespeople were accused of making Islamophobic and derogatory comments insulting the prophet Muhammad. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and expelled its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar...
INDIA
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Forrest
Person
John Herdman
Person
Alphonso Davies
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Concacaf Gold Cup#Us Soccer Federation#Fifa World Cup#Canada Soccer#Tsn#Canadian#Iranian
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Asians Are Losing Their Minds Over the Swedish Tradition of Not Feeding Their Guests

If you have been keeping up with Twitter, you know people are really, really mad at Sweden. A screenshot of a Reddit post that recently went viral had someone describing their experience of visiting their friend’s home in Sweden, where they were asked to wait in a room while their friend’s family finished their dinner. This screenshot eventually made its way to Twitter, where non-Swedish people – particularly Asians – lost their minds.
WORLD
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy