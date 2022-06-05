ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Watch: Swinney shows off his basketball skills during official visit weekend

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJ16D_0g1B2sCJ00

Clemson hosted 31 official visitors this weekend with Saturday’s nightcap taking place at Dabo Swinney’s house.

In the video below, courtesy of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) 2023 three-star safety Robert Billings on Twitter, you can watch Clemson’s head coach hit a jumper over Edison (Miami Fla.) four-star wide receiver commit Nathaniel Joseph.

Swinney’s reaction is priceless.

No fanbase is more passionate about winning. Clemson fans and businesses have always stepped up to provide what is needed for the Tigers to compete with the best. The college landscape has changed with name, image and likeness. Dear Old Clemson will do things the ‘Clemson way’ to support a grassroots effort to help the best fanbase in the nation meet this new challenge. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROtr0_0g1B2sCJ00

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

5-star on his way to Clemson

One of the nation's top players for the 2023 class is on his way to Clemson for a visit Wednesday. Platte County (Platte City, Mo.) five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley will be on campus to see (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milton, GA
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Basketball
City
Alpharetta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Clemson, SC
College Basketball
Milton, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Milton, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Basketball
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Challenge#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy