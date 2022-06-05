Watch: Swinney shows off his basketball skills during official visit weekend
Clemson hosted 31 official visitors this weekend with Saturday’s nightcap taking place at Dabo Swinney’s house.
In the video below, courtesy of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) 2023 three-star safety Robert Billings on Twitter, you can watch Clemson’s head coach hit a jumper over Edison (Miami Fla.) four-star wide receiver commit Nathaniel Joseph.
