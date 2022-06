Stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias, widely known by his nickname Fluffy, has decided to part ways with this 2015 Chevy Camaro Trans Am Bandit Edition. This fifth-generation Chevy Camaro was transformed into a modern-day Pontiac Firebird Trans Am recreation by the experts over at Trans Am Depot. This particular car is number 20 of just 77 so-called ‘Bandit Edition’ models produced by the tuning shop, which featured the same black and gold colorway as the Firebird that was featured in the 1977 film Smokey and the Bandit. All Trans Am Bandit Edition models were also hand-signed by Reynolds himself.

