Sacramento, CA

Blake Nichelson, nation's No. 12 linebacker, previews Oregon, Florida State official visits

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

Manteca High School (California) linebacker Blake Nichelson has established himself as appointment viewing at the Northwest Showcase.

Last year, the nation's No. 12 linebacker was arguably the top defensive prospect at the camp.

This year, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound 'backer again was a star, making the defensive play of the day on a pass break-up against a five-star prospect.

Following the camp, Nichelson discussed his upcoming official visits to Florida State (June 17) and Oregon (June 24), and also the pride he takes in making plays against elite competition.

Check it out:

Blake Nichelson, All-American Bowl selection, discusses Oregon, Florida State and summer plans (; 3:08)

