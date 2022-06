This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden at the beach again, on a path to spending 533 days on break and away from the White House. During the week, he weighed in with a lackluster address on guns and watched as gas prices doubled under his watch. And his West Wing was rocked with a wave of stories about how his aides feel the Biden presidency is a lost, or at least meandering, one.

