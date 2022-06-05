ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

City Club of Eugene: Enriching Library Service During The Pandemic and Beyond

klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs community-serving institutions, public libraries had to pivot quickly as the pandemic shifted needs and circumstances again and again. With each change, the Eugene Public Library had to figure out the safest way to keep its collections circulating and resources available. Thoughtful analysis of the patrons’ responses generated new ideas that...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Oregon LGBTQ+ organizations receive thousands in new grant money

OREGON, USA — The Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) is expanding its list of grantees for 2022, again distributing money to organizations around the state that serve the LGBTQ+ community. "Something that is needed," said Kristina Kindel of OCF. Over the last year, OCF said 50+ LGBTQ-focused groups received $700,000...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
klcc.org

As Everyone Village grows, so does hope

What will eventually be Eugene’s largest transitional shelter site is roughly halfway completed. Everyone Village in west Eugene is aiming to provide 100 spaces on its acreage, and give residents a safe and secure environment. 33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Some Oak Hill high school families frustrated by timing of closure

In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Illinois State
Eugene, OR
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Oregon Health
Eugene, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Diligence urged after theft and trespassing on North Bend school campuses

NORTH BEND, Ore. - North Bend School District is preparing to take a deeper look at safety protocols on its campuses after multiple intruders have entered their campuses. School superintendent Kevin Bogatin says three individuals have entered their school buildings on three separate occasions. During two of those instances, the...
NORTH BEND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Libraries#City Club Of Eugene#The City Club Of Eugene#The Eugene Public Library#Epl#Adult Services#The Lincoln Library#Bs#Ma
KVAL

Bay Area Hospital terminates newly-hired COO as previous convictions discovered

COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital has terminated one of its newest employees. Less than two weeks after announcing the hiring of Louisiana native Larry Butler as the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, the hospital announced he’d been suspended. According to the Department of Justice, Butler was convicted...
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 6

OHA report, June 3, 2022 – Cases: 1,117 new, 770,194 total; Deaths: 13 new, 7,657 total; Hospitalized: 316, 9 more than June 2, 2022. CHW report, June 3, 2022 – New cases: 13; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations: 9; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,198.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

Oregon State University names Jayathi Murthy its next president

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to confirm Jayathi Murthy as the university’s next president. Murthy is currently dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of California Los Angeles, where she’s the first woman to hold that position. She’s also a professor in UCLA’s mechanical and aerospace department.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 8

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Central Ave., between So. Broadway (Hwy. 101) and Fourth St.
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

South Eugene Ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals this week

An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament. The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.
EUGENE, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Horse Virus: 'Highly contagious' disease found in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) reports one case of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) is confirmed in Clackamas County. The EHV-1 virus is highly contagious and spreads via aerosolized secretions from infected coughing horses, direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions, and fetal fluids. There are currently nine known EHVs, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy