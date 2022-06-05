ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville Utilities workers bring home awards from annual competition

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – Workers from one local utility company brought home awards from an annual rodeo.

Huntsville Utilities announced Sunday that the company’s team won six awards during the Tennesse Valley Public Power Association Lineman Rodeo on Saturday, June 4:

  • Shawn Blomgren took home third place in the fuse replacement competition, senior division
  • Todd Payne took home second place in the fused cutout relocation competition, senior division (the fused cutout is the part on a power pole that looks like a spring) and first place overall in senior lineman competition
  • Cole Border, Adam Thomas, Colby Lipham, & Andrew Brown – who competed as HU Team 13 – took home first place in the team obstacle course competition, first place in the team hurt man rescue competition, and first place overall in team competition

The Rodeo began in 1998, created by and for employees of the local power companies that supply TVA-generated power across the seven-state region the agency serves. Competitive events are offered to apprentices, journeymen teams of three, individual line workers, and in a senior division for line workers age 45 and older.

For more information on the Lineman Rodeo and the competitive events, visit the TVPPA Lineman Rodeo website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

