Companies That Have Ended Operations in Russia as of Mid-May

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVWwS_0g1B12rL00 Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, companies with commercial relationships with the world’s largest nation have been confronted with the decision of whether to stop doing business in Russia, cut back operations, or continue to operate there.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for leadership studies at Yale School of Management, and a team of experts, research fellows, and students at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have been updating a list of companies doing (or not doing) business with Russia. ( Russia is on the list of the most corrupt countries in the world .)

To identify the companies exiting Russia completely, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report "Over 450 Companies Have Withdrawn from Russia - But Some Remain" updated May 13, 2022 by researchers at the Yale School of Management. Of the 337 entities categorized in the Yale report under "Withdrawing," 125 are U.S. companies and organizations. We selected the 50 largest public companies by market capitalization that have taken the strongest stance as of mid-May 2022, ordered by market cap on May 13, from smaller to larger.

All the public companies on this list have a market cap of $7 billion or above. Half of them fall into one of two categories: Information technology and industrials. Other categories where companies have suspended operations include financials, consumer discretionary, and communications services.

For many businesses choosing to suspend or even permanently end business in Russia, the decision follows decades of attempting to build a relationship with that country after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Those companies include Pepsi and McDonald’s.

Many companies, after at first taking temporary measures, have revised their plans and chose to exit Russia completely, under pressure from their shareholders and consumers.

Some of the notable companies taking these actions are the cruise-line company Carnival, the air carriers Delta and United, Uber, Netflix, eBay, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Click here to see companies that have ended or suspended operations in Russia as of mid-May

According to the Yale study, 26 U.S.-based firms appear to be doing business as usual in Russia. These include Amgen, Hard Rock Café, Koch Industries, Sbarro, and Stryker Corporation. (As of March 30, these were the companies refusing to leave Russia .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFNzC_0g1B12rL00

Wex Inc.
> Action: Ending relationship with Lukoil and subsidiaries
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $7.07 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfSQo_0g1B12rL00

DXC Technology
> Action: Leaving Russia completely
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $7.45 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yF6R_0g1B12rL00

Lincoln Electric
> Action: Ceasing all operations
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $7.81 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJGyG_0g1B12rL00

Jabil
> Action: Closing its site
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $8.22 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261skh_0g1B12rL00

Pentair
> Action: Exiting its business
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $8.27 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itCyq_0g1B12rL00

Owens Corning
> Action: Expediting its exit
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $9.05 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMF72_0g1B12rL00

FICO
> Action: Exiting all work
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $9.38 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlghs_0g1B12rL00

AECOM
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $9.41 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AwVa_0g1B12rL00

Alcoa
> Action: Suspending all business
> Industry: Materials
> Market cap, May 13: $10.76 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eT1ae_0g1B12rL00

American Airlines
> Action: No flying over Russian airspace/suspending Russian partnerships
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $11.17 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afn5T_0g1B12rL00

GoDaddy
> Action: Discontinuing all Russian services
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $11.69 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6LPY_0g1B12rL00

Interpublic Group
> Action: Exiting Russian operations
> Industry: Communication Services
> Market cap, May 13: $12.64 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzxjA_0g1B12rL00

Take-Two Interactive
> Action: Suspending all sales
> Industry: Communication Services
> Market cap, May 13: $12.69 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWZPE_0g1B12rL00

United Airlines
> Action: No flying over Russian airspace
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $14.14 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvsW1_0g1B12rL00

Avery Dennison
> Action: Exiting Russian operations
> Industry: Materials
> Market cap, May 13: $14.24 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NT8Bz_0g1B12rL00

FMC Corporation
> Action: Discontinuing all business and operations
> Industry: Materials
> Market cap, May 13: $14.71 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0FvB_0g1B12rL00

Carnival
> Action: Discontinuing Russia itineraries
> Industry: Consumer discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $16.79 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVsVO_0g1B12rL00

EPAM
> Action: Discontinuing servicing Russian customers
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $18.25 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmYcs_0g1B12rL00

Avantor
> Action: Discontinuing all sales into Russia, direct and indirect
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $18.35 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISwus_0g1B12rL00

Stanley Black & Decker
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $18.36 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zESRF_0g1B12rL00

Waters Corporation
> Action: Suspending all sales and services
> Industry: Health care
> Market cap, May 13: $19.30 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xECs_0g1B12rL00

Expedia
> Action: Suspending bookings
> Industry: Consumer discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $20.70 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qo91f_0g1B12rL00

Live Nation Entertainment
> Action: Suspending all operations
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $20.81 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phX3M_0g1B12rL00

Ball Corporation
> Action: Leaving Russia completely
> Industry: Materials
> Market cap, May 13: $22.29 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oadW1_0g1B12rL00

Delta Air Lines
> Action: Suspending agreement with Aeroflot
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $24.57 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrDWQ_0g1B12rL00

State Street
> Action: Curtailing Russian access to capital markets
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $25.41 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATECv_0g1B12rL00

eBay
> Action: Suspend all shipments to Russia
> Industry: Consumer discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $26.12 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKJ7s_0g1B12rL00

Ametek
> Action: Closing TPM Russia subsidiary
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $27.93 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZOxH_0g1B12rL00

Global Foundries
> Action: Suspending all shipments
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $28.07 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWM4T_0g1B12rL00

Cummins
> Action: Exiting Russian operations
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $28.39 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkLaJ_0g1B12rL00

MSCI
> Action: Curtailing Russian access to capital markets
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $33.17 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083XLo_0g1B12rL00

Parker Hannifin
> Action: Closing Moscow office and warehouse facility and exiting Russian operations
> Industry: Industrials
> Market cap, May 13: $34.06 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1wF8_0g1B12rL00

Electronic Arts
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Communication services
> Market cap, May 13: $35.14 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsiP6_0g1B12rL00

Autodesk
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $42.87 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKc7f_0g1B12rL00

Fortinet
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $45.20 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aauMW_0g1B12rL00

Uber
> Action: Divesting from partnership with Yandex
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $47.89 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJk8g_0g1B12rL00

Air Products
> Action: Full divestiture from Russia
> Industry: Materials
> Market cap, May 13: $51.81 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxs1a_0g1B12rL00

Moody's
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $53.31 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Z8YF_0g1B12rL00

Intercontinental Exchange
> Action: Curtailing Russian access to capital markets
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $54.86 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAOgV_0g1B12rL00

Activision Blizzard
> Action: Suspending all sales
> Industry: Communication services
> Market cap, May 13: $60.78 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkXtz_0g1B12rL00

TJ Maxx
> Action: Divesting Familia subsidiary
> Industry: Consumer discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $67.17 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weixH_0g1B12rL00

Airbnb
> Action: Suspending bookings
> Industry: Consumer discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $78.42 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0tc7_0g1B12rL00

Marsh McLennan
> Action: Exiting operations
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $80.28 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fatUC_0g1B12rL00

Netflix
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Communication Services
> Market cap, May 13: $83.36 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2GxQ_0g1B12rL00

Booking
> Action: Suspending bookings
> Industry: Consumer Discretionary
> Market cap, May 13: $85.39 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkzLz_0g1B12rL00

BlackRock
> Action: Curtailing Russian access to capital markets
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $93.36 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtTfS_0g1B12rL00

S&P
> Action: Curtailing Russian access to capital markets
> Industry: Financials
> Market cap, May 13: $114.50 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24upgF_0g1B12rL00

AMD
> Action: Suspending all sales
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $154.14 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1fiR_0g1B12rL00

Salesforce
> Action: Suspending operations
> Industry: Information technology
> Market cap, May 13: $165.90 billion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrU1K_0g1B12rL00

Exxon
> Action: Exiting Rosneft partnership
> Industry: Energy
> Market cap, May 13: $376.20 billion

