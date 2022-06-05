ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia mayor responds to mass shooting that left 3 dead, 11 wounded; suspects still at large

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Democratic mayor of Philadelphia blasted the "availability and ease of access to firearms" Sunday hours after gunfire that erupted in a busy entertainment district left three dead and 11 others wounded. At the time Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued his statement just past 10 a.m. Sunday, no arrests...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Frankie
3d ago

The sad fact that city officials keeps hidden from the public is that the city does not have the resources to incarcerate or rehabilitate the growing number of criminals in the city

Reply(2)
3
Related
CBS Philly

2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Broad Daylight Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace. Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed. No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teen girl, woman wounded

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman and a teen girl were shot in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Street just before 3:30 pm. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the abdomen. She was transported to Temple University Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Street Mass Shooting: 2 Men In Custody In Connection To Shooting That Left 3 Dead, 11 Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in custody in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend. Police said Monday night the second suspect, 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Vereen is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges, among others. Vereen was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. without incident. Officials also searched his West Passyunk home for weapons but did not find any. Neighbors say Vereen has two children. It’s unclear if either was home at the time he was taken into custody. BREAKING: U.S. Marshalls have taken Rashaan Vereen into custody...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Teens, 1 Man Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

Four teenagers and a young man were injured in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday night. The first shooting occurred at 6:04 p.m. along the 3900 block of North 7th Street. A 17-year-old boy was shot nine times throughout his body. Responding police officers took him to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
fox29.com

Fired Philadelphia man threatens shooting at former job, police say

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot his former boss after being fired. Khalyl Bey threatened to return to his former workplace and shoot his supervisor, according to Prospect Park Police. He also reportedly threatened to assault other employees. Police say the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Teens Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 19th and Diamond Streets. BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm two 15-year-old teens and a 14-year-old teen were just shot at 19th and Diamond in North Philadelphia. The victims are reportedly in stable condition right now. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 7, 2022 A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip and is in critical condition, according to police. Another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also shot. They are in stable condition, according to police. Police say the suspects appear to be young males wearing dark clothing and masks. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Mass Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Politics Local#Democratic
TheDailyBeast

2nd Suspect Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Cops

Philadelphia police on Monday evening announced the arrest of a second suspect believed to have been involved in Saturday night’s deadly shooting, which left three people dead and 14 others wounded. The first suspect, identified in an earlier press conference on Monday as 18-year-old Quran Garner, is facing multiple charges, including two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers. A second person was arrested after the press conference and was identified as a man named Rashawn Vareen, according to FOX 29. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that investigators were still searching for at least two other people in connection with the shooting. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders.
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Boxer ‘Japan’ Gregory Jackson killed in South Street mass shooting

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Gregory Jackson was a boxer. He was nicknamed “Japan.”. He was shot and killed during the mass shooting on Saturday on South Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The police said that Micah Towns shot and killed Jackson following an exchange of words. Jackson was not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fourth reported missing child from Arch Street this year

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Tuesday. Police say 15-year-old Eric Tyasiah Robinson was last seen on the 1500 block of Arch Street just before 10:00 am. This is the fourth child reported missing from this location, believed to be the Department of Human Services this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Cedar Park teen is missing, sent an audio message after disappearing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl last seen on June 7, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Tymia Mahoney was last seen at her home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue around 8:00 am. She was last spoken to via voice text at approximately 6:00 pm, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HuffPost

3 Dead, At Least 11 Wounded In Downtown Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Fox News

757K+
Followers
160K+
Post
633M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy