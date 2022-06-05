ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Oiw1_0g1B0H3C00

The New York Rangers fly high to face the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals playoff series. New York leads the series 2-0. Puck drop from Amalie Arena is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Lightning Game 3 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Rangers have put on two clinics to jump out 2-0 in the series. They pushed the tempo offensively to score 6 goals in Game 1 and they locked it down defensively to finesse a 3-2 victory in Game 2. C Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal Friday to extend his points streak to 7 games.

The Lightning scored within the first 3 minutes of Game 2, but they didn’t score again until the final 3 minutes of the game. This was the first time Tampa has lost consecutive postseason games in the last three postseasons. They did make a late push to make it 3-2 with an extra attacker on the ice but Rangers G Igor Shesterkin was fantastic in the final 90 seconds of the game to seal the victory.

Rangers at Lightning odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rangers +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Lightning -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rangers +1.5 (-190) | Lightning -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Rangers at Lightning projected goalies

Igor Shesterkin (10-5, 2.60 GAA, .929 SV% – playoffs) vs. Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-5, 2.58 GAA, .921 SV%, 1 SO – playoffs)

Shesterkin was awesome in the final 2 minutes of Game 2 as he made several tumbling saves to keep the Rangers ahead. He had 29 saves on 31 shots in the game and has allowed more than 2 goals once in his last 9 games. The road to the Cup goes through him, and it’ll be an uphill climb.

Vassy made 25 saves on 28 shots in Game 2, and he just hasn’t been as sharp after a 9-day layoff. The team in front of him hasn’t either. Vasilevskiy was 20-8-4 with a 2.23 GAA and .921 SV% at home during the regular season and he has been even better at home in the playoffs at 4-1 with a 1.90 GAA and .943 SV%.

Rangers at Lightning picks and predictions

Prediction

Lightning 4, Rangers 3

Things tightened up in Game 2, but Tampa didn’t have enough offense to break through. They are really tough to beat at home, and C Steven Stamkos felt like the momentum from the offensive pressure they put on in the final 2 minutes of Game 2 should carry over. We do, too. Tampa wins a close one to get back in the series. It’s very chalky, but we’ll take the LIGHTNING (-170).

One of our props hit in Game 2 as the Lightning scored first, but they didn’t quite make it over 2.5 goals. They will have to score 3 or more to win. I’m not a fan of either puck line as Tampa has yet to show up offensively. There is a special boosted odds mini-parlay I do like: A Storm is Coming: LIGHTNING TO WIN FIRST PERIOD AND THE MATCH (+200).

The Over cashed in Game 1, and the Under took care of business in Game 2. The Over has cashed once in the last 7 games for Tampa. The Over is 4-1 in the last 5 meetings between these teams in Tampa. The Rangers are rolling offensively, and Tampa is desperate. This feels like an Over game. LEAN OVER 5.5 (+105).

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ryan Dodson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Samson Okunlola names his top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs have made Samson Okunlola’s list of top schools. Okunlola is a five-star offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023. Samson Okunlola is a rising senior at Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts. Does he name sound familiar? Samson is brothers with Samuel Okunlola, a former three-star class of 2022 defensive end prospect, plays college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
BROCKTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The rim in Boston for the Warriors' warmups was too high and NBA fans predictably had conspiracies

It wouldn’t be the NBA Finals without some good, old fashioned gamesmanship, and that might have been what went down ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden in Boston. Pregame warmups had to be paused because the rim on the Warriors’ side was slightly higher than the mandated 10 feet. Arena crews broke out the tape measure and then had to reconfigure the basket to adjust the height back to 10 feet.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angels players use Nickelback for walk up songs in an effort to break their losing streak and MLB fans had jokes

The Los Angeles Angels are in a bad way right now. Headed into Wednesday, the Angels have plummeted down the standings, losing 13 straight and firing manager Joe Maddon in the process. The Philadelphia Phillies, especially, had quite the turn around against the Angels in the last week, smashing dinger after dinger after firing their own manager, Joe Girardi.
ANAHEIM, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Ryan Dodson
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Espn#The New York Rangers#Eastern Conference Finals#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brady Manek works out for NBA teams ahead of draft

Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek spent just one season with the Tar Heels but it was a memorable one. Now, Manek is hoping to continue his professional career as the 2022 NBA draft looms here in June. After working out at the G-League combine, Manek has earned a few workouts with NBA teams. Earlier this week, Manek worked out with the New Orleans Pelicans and now today, he’s in Atlanta working out for the Hawks. As of now, Manek has just the two workouts but with the draft a few weeks away, more are likely on the horizon for the forward. In...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy