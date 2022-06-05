ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- In most election years, Iowa's June primary takes a back seat to the November general election in terms of importance. In fact, it could be argued that Tuesday's primary vote is more important than this fall's election--especially on the local level. And, as the long and sometimes arduous primary...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wood edges Dykstra in Statehouse stunner

(Undated) -- Barring unforeseen circumstances, a Shenandoah High School graduate is headed to the Iowa Legislature next year. Unofficial results show Devon Wood winning the Iowa House's 17th District's Republican nomination by defeating former Ringgold County Supervisor Paul Dykstra in Tuesday's primary. Wood received 1,790 votes, or 51.22%, to Dykstra's 1,700 votes, or 48.64%. After graduating from SHS in 2015, Wood attended Simpson College, where she served as chair of the Iowa Federation of College Republicans, and chair of the Simpson College Republicans, She also clerked in the Iowa House for former State Representatives Clel Baudler and Mary Ann Hanusa--who is now running for state auditor. Currently a New Market resident, Wood tells KMA News she was honored by the victory.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Newcomer Ken Carlson wins Iowa House District 13 GOP race against Mark Peters

ONAWA, IOWA -- In his first state legislature race, Ken Carlson won. The 71-year-old retired farmer from Onawa defeated Mark Peters, a 26-year-old farmer and truck driver out of Cleghorn, 56.41% to 43.29% in the Iowa House District 13 GOP primary. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Shenandoah, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Page County, IA
Government
County
Page County, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Lynn Evans, a former school superintendent, nabs win in Iowa Senate District 3

AURELIA -- Iowa Senate District 3 featured a battle of two GOP candidates with no prior legislative experience and, in that showdown, Lynn Evans came out on top. The 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia was leading Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020, 64.74% to 35.12% with five out of five counties reporting.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Incumbent Sen. Dave Rowley overcomes challenge in Iowa Lakes area Senate district

SPIRIT LAKE -- Dave Rowley is poised to serve a full term in the Iowa legislature. At the end of Tuesday night, the state senator from Spirit Lake, who won a special election for Iowa Senate District 1 in December 2021, led challenger Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, 67.54% to 32.38%, with all six counties reporting in the Iowa Senate District 5 race.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Skyler Wheeler beats back GOP challenge from Kendal Zylstra in House District 4

HULL, IOWA -- Third-term state Rep. Skyler Wheeler narrowly withstood a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from recent Dordt University graduate Kendal Zylstra. In unofficial results, Wheeler outdistanced Zylstra by 220 votes, 52.35% to 47.59%, in the newly-drawn Iowa House District 4. The district takes in all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the cities of Sioux Center and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Grassley
voiceofalexandria.com

J.D. Scholten among Iowa legislature advancing, unopposed, to November general election

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten didn't have much to sweat as Tuesday's primary election results for the Iowa legislature rolled in. The Democratic candidate for House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides, had no primary challenger and will advance to the November ballot where he won't see any competition from the Republican party. Though this cycle saw redistricting due to the U.S. Census, House District 1 is similar to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa Senate District 5 battle ends with victory for

In the June 7 GOP primary, Rowley, a musician and insurance agent, is running against Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, to see who will represent the newly formed Iowa Senate District 5. The large newly-drawn district includes all of Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago counties, as well as a portion of northern Clay County, including a sliver of Spencer. Major cities in the district include Spirit Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Algona and Forest City.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead Wednesday. On Saturday night, three dead and at least 11 wounded in one of downtown Philadelphia’s most popular entertainment districts, and a Tennessee nightclub shooting killed three and wounded.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican Primary#Legislature#Nhl Playoffs#State Representatives#Kma News#Nba#Nhl#Gop
voiceofalexandria.com

Waukesha Co. Judge stays decision that would end PFAS regulation in Wisconsin

Foam products used by firefighters contain PFAS. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) A Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge stayed a previous decision on Tuesday, allowing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue regulating contamination from harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS while an appeal is pending.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

Inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants for hundreds of violations this past month and shut down three establishments for health violations. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Netflix
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (five, seven, eight, twenty-two, forty-one) (eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy