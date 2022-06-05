Sundays With Mike: Primary preview

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten didn't have much to sweat as Tuesday's primary election results for the Iowa legislature rolled in. The Democratic candidate for House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides, had no primary challenger and will advance to the November ballot where he won't see any competition from the Republican party. Though this cycle saw redistricting due to the U.S. Census, House District 1 is similar to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office.

