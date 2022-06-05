ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County asks for public input on county’s future growth

click orlando
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are looking to the future with Envision Seminole 2045. “What (is) the next chapter of our life in this county supposed to look like?” Seminole County Commission Chairman Bob Dallari said. [TRENDING: Tropical Storm Alex officially forms east of Florida...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

City Council delays vote on 95-home Ryan's Landing development

Palm Coast's City Council has delayed a vote on a proposed Seagate community called Ryan’s Landing, citing safety concerns about the placement of its main entrance road across from a school bus stop. The development would bring 95 age-restricted single-family homes to a triangular plot of vacant land in...
mynews13.com

Seminole plans 3 roundabouts for State Road 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving residents an opportunity Thursday to voice their opinions about three proposed roundabouts for State Road 434 in the eastern part of the county at a public meeting. What You Need To Know. Three roundabouts are proposed on State Road 434. They...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
flaglerlive.com

Anti-Alabama Slurs Aside, Palm Coast Council Clears 251-Apartment Complex in Town Center

When approving apartment complexes are on local government boards’ agendas, whether through zoning changes, site plans or future land use plans, opponents, who are legion in Palm Coast and the rest of the county, cite all sorts of reasons to oppose them. Sometimes the concerns are soundly based on environmental or infrastructural issues, or lack of available space in schools, though those haven’t generally been issues locally. More often, opposition is based on exaggerations, fallacies, prejudice or nimbyism.
theapopkavoice.com

A 21% increase in tax base is the perfect time to move Apopka forward

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson made a surprise announcement about the upcoming budget at the June 1st City Council meeting. "Some good news today," Nelson said. "We just got our tax base for next year's tax base to work towards budgets, and trust me... we've got a lot of needs. [But] just so everyone knows, our tax base as of the fiscal year 2021-22 was $4.2 billion... this year, it's $5.1 billion - a 21% increase in property values. So the taxes generated will be a net increase of $3.7 million... so we've got $3.7 million additional to spend this year on our budget, but inflation will take a big hit out of that. But at this point, I wanted to share [the news] with everyone."
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Orange County Public Schools selects 2 finalists for superintendent position

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County School Board members selected two finalists Tuesday to move forward in the process to replace the retiring superintendent. Dr. Maria F. Vazquez, applicant No. 10, and Dr. Peter B. Licata, applicant No. 14, will both be granted in-person interviews later this month, putting them a step further in potentially replacing Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, set to retire in December.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

How Mud Muckers in West Flagler Bogged Down in Its Own Lawsuit and Wetlands Violations, and Lost

Four years ago the owner of Mud Muckers, the vast and once-popular ATV park over some 3,000 acres southwest of Bunnell, posted an end-of-life notice to it customers. “It is with heavy heart,” the Feb. 11, 2018 notice read, “that i have to tell you that after nine years, with no LIGITEMENT reason, the owners of mudmuckers property have told us to GET OUT despite our lease agreement. We have worked our hardest to make MUDMUCKERS a great family fun park and were very successful. We had 9 wonderful years of camping, riding and professional entertainment and through no fault of our own we were told to vacate the property. Great patrons, wonderful new friends and a place to go to promote family unity and good fun is now gone. We are looking for a new location and will keep you informed.. thank you everyone for all your support and god bless.”
BUNNELL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use
WESH

Volusia County adopts anti-tethering law to protect pets

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County's animal control ordinance hasn't been updated in decades and a lot of things have changed when it comes to protecting animals. County leaders voted unanimously to pass the amended code of ordinances regarding animals, primarily dogs and cats. “It really does improve the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Construction to begin on Veranda Bay development, formerly called The Gardens, near John Anderson Highway

After years of controversy and litigation, the proposed development formerly known as The Gardens — now called Veranda Bay — is expected to begin construction. Workers will start the first phase of the 824-acre, 335-lot development with 56 homes in the development's northeast corner, near the Intracoastal Waterway; a second phase will add 66 homes just to the south.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
orlandoweekly.com

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

While we all know rent in Orlando is too damn high, a recent study warned Orange County commissioners against doing much of anything about it. G.A.I Consultants released a 54-page report last week that said Orange County's rent affordability problem might not rise to the level of an emergency, that focusing on those most affected fails to see the scope of the overall crisis, and that fixing the problem of high rents through government action might have unforeseen effects.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury...
click orlando

‘Huge hazard:’ Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...

Comments / 0

Community Policy